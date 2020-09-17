Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup and recovery, announced today that DCIG, a leading independent technology analyst firm, named HYCU for Azure a TOP 5 Microsoft Azure Cloud Backup Solution. The first of its kind Azure Cloud Backup Solution Guide reviewed twelve of the industry’s leading solutions before selecting the TOP 5. HYCU was called out for the way in which it automatically optimizes backup data placement, incurs no performance overhead on VMs when performing backups and the way in which it facilities immediate implementation of backup jobs.

DCIG created the Top 5 Reports to help IT decision makers save time during the discovery and research phase to select cloud backup solutions. With more than 30 years in Enterprise IT experience, the DCIG team reviewed and critiqued solutions against essential factors enterprises need when evaluating and selecting comprehensive data protection solutions and what each solution provider offers to differentiate themselves from competing solutions.

“2020 continues to be a strong year for HYCU with yet another outstanding industry acknowledgement,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “As more and more organizations are looking to take advantage of what Azure Cloud has to offer, it’s important that the applications, data, VMs and mission critical workloads are protected and easy to recover. With HYCU for Azure, enterprises have integrated data protection, migration and disaster recovery for Azure users that helps them leverage their cloud of choice for their data the way they would want to control it. Credit to our team of engineers and talented HYCUers that continue to deliver award-winning solutions to market. Thank you DCIG for this latest recognition.”

“We’ve been following HYCU closely since the introduction of its purpose-built data protection solutions for both on-premises and public cloud platforms like Azure Cloud,” said Jerome Wendt, President and Founder, DCIG. “As HYCU for Azure runs as a service in the cloud and is easy to deploy direct from the Azure Marketplace, it can handle all the ongoing backend management and support of its software. It allocates Azure resources (compute and storage) as it needs them and leverages the services that Azure has to offer, making it a compelling solution for enterprises that need an Azure-native, tightly integrated backup as a service solution.”

The TOP 5 Azure Cloud Backup Solution Report featuring HYCU is available free to download at https://bit.ly/2H1sbOa.

To learn more about how HYCU for Azure works can help with your Azure Cloud data management, migration, protection and disaster recovery, visit https://www.hycu.com/data-protection/hycu-for-azure/ or contact info@hycu.com. ###

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, migration, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud, Azure Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers worldwide to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built Data Protection solution for Nutanix, a managed Data Protection as a service for Google Cloud Platform and Azure Cloud, and HYCU Protégé a Multi-Cloud Data Protection Solution are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

