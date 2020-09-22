BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced new innovations in Cerence Car Life, a suite of AI-powered, SaaS products that enables drivers to better interact with and manage their cars through the entire purchase and ownership lifecycle.



A recent study shows that the vehicle buying and maintenance experience is not seamless: just one out of three customers are satisfied with the traditional process, while 80 percent of dealers in the U.S. believe that, if they want to survive, they need to find new ways to sell vehicles. Cerence Car Life’s new in-car feature advertising solution brings much-needed technological innovations to the car buying process, delivering a full introduction to a new car, its intelligent voice assistant, and its key features when entering it during a test drive or for the first time after purchase – or even beforehand via a companion smartphone and/or tablet application. With a shift to contactless vehicle purchasing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cerence Car Life will become an even more powerful tool, serving as the product specialist for potential buyers when an in-person sales experience is not an option.

Beyond the sales and purchasing process, Cerence Car Life supports drivers throughout their ownership of a vehicle, driving brand loyalty through a superior experience. The new Contextual Car Status Module enables drivers to learn about and understand their car’s status in real-time, including warning lights and error messages (e.g. What’s my tire pressure?), with context-driven knowledge based on up-to-date information from the car’s sensors. This includes support for multi-modal interactions, in which the driver can use both voice and gesture to point at warning lights and ask questions. Cerence has also added a suite of services that integrates with an automaker’s website and companion app to continuously, proactively provide information and tips that ensure drivers are fully aware of everything going on with their car, including new features provided through over-the-air updates.

“The car is turning into a smartphone on wheels, and the process for purchasing and maintaining a car needs to catch up to this more technology-focused experience,” said Nils Lenke, VP and General Manager of Cerence Applications business. “These new services are critical for OEMs as they navigate the new landscape of purchasing, owning and maintaining a car – putting technology front and center with their drivers.”

