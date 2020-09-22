Tarrytown, NY, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the nation’s largest ENT, Allergy and Audiology specialty practice has always recruited top-notch and highly-credentialed otolaryngologists since its inception. Today, ENTA proudly announces that Cristen Cusumano, MD, the daughter of Robert Cusumano, MD, who recently retired from the group in April of 2020, will be joining the practice’s Oradell, NJ clinical site, as of August 1, 2021.

Dr. Cusumano graduated magna cum laude with her B.A. in Biological Basis of Behavior with honors from the University of Pennsylvania. She earned her medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine. Dr. Cusumano has been serving the needs of Bronx patients for the past four years as a resident physician at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Department of Otorhinolaryngology--Head and Neck Surgery. She has co-authored publications on a wide range of topics including adult cochlear implant performance and pediatric tracheotomy care safety and has presented research at several national meetings. Her honors and awards include membership in the Gold Humanism Honor Society and the New York University President’s Service Award.

In ENTA’s Oradell office, Dr. Cusumano will see both adult and pediatric patients and serve alongside otolaryngologists I. David Bough, M.D., F.A.C.S., John J. Huang, M.D., F.A.C.S., Douglas Leventhal, M.D., and allergist/immunologist Justin M. Skripak, M.D.

Dr. I. David Bough, partner at ENTA’s Oradell office, noted, “We are delighted that Cristen has chosen to join our practice and continue the lineage of outstanding otolaryngological care started by her father. I have no doubt that our deserving patients here in Oradell will benefit greatly from her extensive knowledge, fantastic skills and wonderful demeanor.”

Added Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA, “Our mission at ENTA is to provide patients with the highest quality level of ENT and Allergy care. And the lifeblood of that mission is the recruitment of highly credentialed doctors to provide the outstanding care and service we’re known for. Given Dr. Cusumano’s experience and broad depth of knowledge, we are confident that she will provide the very best care to all our patients.”

“We are determined to bring aboard only the “best-in-class” physicians who we know will embrace ENTA’s philosophy of patient care,” commented Robert Glazer, Chief Executive Officer of ENTA. He continues “Dr. Cusumano provides a great blend of top- notch clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for providing community-based care. She is a shining example of the caliber of physicians we have joining ENTA in 2020 and beyond.”

