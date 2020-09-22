JLab has developed its JBuds Air ANC ($69) to provide consumers with an affordable active noise canceling set of earbuds with features well above those found on an entry-level product.

San Diego, CA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active noise canceling (ANC) earbuds and headphones were once favored typically by frequent air travelers because of their ability to block out the ambient noise of the plane or conversations of nearby seatmates. With the rise of remote work and online classes, more people are looking for ANC products to help them concentrate on the task at hand, but are often finding that what is available is too expensive. JLab has developed its JBuds Air ANC ($69) to provide consumers with an affordable active noise canceling set of earbuds with features well above those found on an entry-level product.

True to the JLab reputation, the JBuds Air ANC are ahead of the curve when it comes to including the premium features typically expected only in higher-priced products. The JBuds Air ANC features JLab's Smart Active Noise Cancelation™ technology, which adjusts to the user's environment automatically (more information at jlabaudio.com/SmartANC). The ANC functionality can also be turned off, and if warranted, JLab's Be Aware audio mode turned on, which allows ambient noise in through the earbuds.

JBuds Air ANC's list of impressive features goes well beyond its active noise canceling technology.

Dual connect technology allows for either earbud to be used independently or simultaneously for a seamless connection. With 10+ hours of playtime built into the battery of each earbud and 30+ additional hours from the charging case, users have more than 40+ total hours of Bluetooth playtime. You’ll get 24+ hours of total playtime if the ANC technology is engaged. Movie watchers and gamers will appreciate JLab's Movie Mode, which provides reduced audio lag so voices match up perfectly to the screen. Touch controls round out the JBuds Air ANC feature highlights, allowing users to adjust the EQ setting, volume, and pause their music with a quick tap to an earbud.

“JBuds Air ANC is a product that everyone can afford while giving them the features and benefits that customers have said are important: Comfortable fit, great battery life, and Active Noise Cancelling. We’re confident that you no longer have to spend $200+ to get the best features and latest evolution of true wireless earbuds. JLab has changed how to think about Active Noise Cancelling and we’re giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy this fantastic new technology – at a price that anyone can afford," said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

JLab launched its Smart Active Noise Cancellation technology earlier in September with the release of its Epic Air ANC And Epic Air Sport ANC earbuds. The smart ANC technology was created in response to consumer feedback regarding discomfort some people experience when using audio products featuring active noise canceling technology. Regardless of the manufacturer, a percentage of users have reported pain while using ANC products, which can go beyond discomfort and lead to headaches, dizziness, or even nausea. Using hybrid ANC – a combination of feedforward and feedback ANC – JLab Smart ANC adapts on-the-go to variants in environment, earbud fit, and other factors to create the best audio and listening experience. Compare JLab's three ANC true wireless here.

To help ensure a perfect fit, the JBuds Air ANC comes with three pairs of interchangeable gel eartips, one pair of JLab Cush-Fins that can help keep the earbuds in place, and a set of JLab's signature Cloud Foam™ tips. A USB cord is integrated into the charging case, weighing just 50 grams total, ensuring that users can easily charge their earbuds without fear of losing a charging cable.

Full technical features include:

40+ Hours of Playtime (10+ hours of Bluetooth playtime in each earbud and 40+ additional hours from the charging case); 24+ hours total with the ANC on

Earbud style for a low profile look with an easily customizable fit.

Four interchangeable eartips including 3 sets of silicone gel tips, 1 set Cloud Foam eartips, and Cush Fins

Dual connect allows either earbud to be used independently

C3 (crystal clear clarity) voice pickup

Speaker: Φ12mm Dynamic, Neodymium Magnet, 20Hz-20kHz, 32Ω

Output: 110±3db

Microphone: 2 left earbud MEMS, 2 right earbud MEMS, - 38dB±3dB

Input Power: DC 5V, 50mA

Earbud Battery: 55mAh lithium-ion rechargeable

Charging Case Battery: 500mah lithium polymer rechargeable lithium-ion

Earbud Charge Time: 1.5 Hours

Case Charge Time: 3 Hours

Quick Charge: 15 minutes for 1+ hour playtime

Standby Time: 400 Hours

Range: 30+ ft.

Weight: 5g each earbud, 50g charging case

IP55 water resistance rating

2-year warranty

