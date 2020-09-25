Tarrytown, NY, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) proudly announced that Alexis H. Jackman, MD, FACS, will continue practicing with ENT and Allergy Associates for an extended term. Dr. Jackman, who currently sees patients at ENTA’s Purchase, NY location, signed her contract extension securing her place in the organization for the foreseeable future. Dr. Jackman has been practicing otolaryngology for over 15 years, and is fellowship trained in Rhinology and Skull Base Surgery. She serves patients from all over the tri-state area, including Westchester County, the Bronx and Western Connecticut. Dr. Jackman has privileges at Greenwich Hospital, Montefiore New Rochelle (Sound Shore Medical Center), and NYP- Lawrence Hospital.

Alexis H. Jackman, MD, FACS is a board-certified Otolaryngologist Head and Neck Surgeon with a sub-specialty in Rhinology and Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery. She received a BA with honors in Chemistry from Mount Holyoke College. She earned her Medical Degree with distinction from George Washington University. She went onto complete her internship in General Surgery and residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the New York University School of Medicine. Dr. Jackman completed her fellowship in Rhinology and Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Dr. Jackman is a board-certified Otolaryngologist and is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology, American Rhinologic Society, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Jackman has dedicated her career to the study of sinonasal disorders. She authored numerous research publications and presented several studies related to Otolaryngology and Advanced Sinus/Skull Base surgery. She is a recipient of the Ruth L. Kircschstein National Research Service Award from the National Institute of Health. She has also been awarded multiple honors and has been named one of the nation’s “Top Physicians” by the Consumer’s Research Council of America. Dr. Jackman most recently was recognized for ‘excellence in medicine’ by Castle Connolly's Top Doctors of 2020.

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA, remarked, “It is our mission at ENTA to provide the absolute best care for our patients, and a large aspect of this mission is retaining talented and compassionate physicians like Dr. Jackman. We are thrilled to be able to extend her contract.”

