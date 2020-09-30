The new SPECapc for SOLIDWORKS 2020 benchmark includes 10 models and 50 tests exercising a full range of graphics and CPU functionality.

GAINESVILLE, Va., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPEC’s Application Performance Characterization (SPECapc) project group has released new performance evaluation software for workstations running Dassault Systèmes' SOLIDWORKS CAD/CAM application. The benchmark is designed to run on Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit platforms.

The SPECapc for SOLIDWORKS 2020 benchmark includes 10 models and 50 tests exercising a full range of graphics and CPU functionality. Model sizes range from 392 MB to 2.3 GB in memory. Major new features in the benchmark include:

Testing under the new SOLIDWORKS 2020 enhanced graphics interface.

Two new CPU tests for file conversion and simulation.

New tests that exercise the 2D drafting mode within SOLIDWORKS.



Dassault Systèmes was a major contributor to development of the SPECapc for SOLIDWORKS 2020 benchmark, assisting with the new drafting mode implementation and providing quality testing for early iterations of the software.

“The SPECapc benchmark has been a great asset as we develop future versions of SOLIDWORKS,” says Siddharth Palaniappan, the SOLIDWORKS director of graphics and advanced visualizing for Dassault Systèmes. “I’m certain it will be valuable to our users as they strive to maximize performance on their workstations running SOLIDWORKS 2020.”

The new benchmark comes on the heels of the SPECapc for SOLIDWORKS 2019 software, released by SPECapc in October 2019.

“The close cooperation with Dassault Systèmes, along with timely, rigorous testing by our membership, has enabled us to accelerate our development cycle to meet the performance evaluation needs of SOLIDWORKS users around the world,” says Trey Morton, SPECapc chair.

Available now for free user downloads

The SPECapc for SOLIDWORKS 2020 benchmark is available for immediate downloading on the SPEC website (www.spec.org/gwpg) under a two-tiered pricing structure: free for the user community and $2,500 for sellers of computer-related products and services. SPEC/GWPG members receive benchmark licenses as a membership benefit.

About SPECapc

SPECapc was formed in 1997 to address performance evaluation based on professional workstation applications. Current members include AMD, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Hypertec, Intel, Lenovo, and Nvidia. SPECapc is part of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation’s Graphics and Workstation Performance Group (SPEC/GWPG). SPEC is a non-profit corporation formed to establish, maintain and endorse a standardized set of relevant benchmarks that can be applied to the newest generation of computers. For more information, visit: www.spec.org.

