MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the explosive growth of MCI and its subsidiary brands, MCI has expanded to the Space Coasts talent-rich market in Melbourne, FL. MCI moved into a 35,000 square foot facility with an eventual capacity for 500 agents working concurrently with management. Due to COVID regulations and CDC guidance, MCI keeps the overall on-site agent team to around 200.



With MCI's contact center business growing at a record pace, CEO Anthony Marlowe had narrowed down a broad list of expansionary targets to a few cities in Florida for the latest footprint expansion. "With Florida being a great talent pool for us already in Jacksonville and a very pro-business environment, we felt the state was ripe for another MCI contact center. Pair that with low- to no state income taxes and readily available bilingual speakers in the talent pool locally, and the ingredients for success were at hand," said Marlowe.

MCI has plans for diverse programs to populate the Melbourne center, from high-end retailers to telecoms and public sector work. The company's continued diversification of the client base has been the fuel for many organizations' careers. Bill Haack, a Palm Bay/Melbourne-local BPO veteran, has been put in charge of the facility, as MCI's Senior Vice President of Operations. "We are excited to be a part of the thriving v-shaped rebound in Florida, providing vital jobs, career path opportunities, and more. Melbourne and the surrounding areas are cities that match our business model of offering customer service and other professional front and back-office jobs at a competitive rate with outstanding quality. Melbourne is a community filled with hard-working and talented people who have the skillset we are looking for," said Haack.

MCI has hired support and executive staff in Melbourne to aid in the growth of the center. The Melbourne facility is located at 511 North John Rodes Blvd. "The facility being within ~30 minutes from Orlando International Airport and ~10 minutes from the Melbourne International Airport provides easy access for the MCI executive team and clients alike to visit the teams in production and for training," said Haack.

About MCI

In 2019 Marlowe Companies Inc. (MCI) was named by Inc. Magazine as Iowa's Fastest Growing Company in the State of Iowa and was named the 452nd Fastest Growing Privately Company in the USA, making the coveted top 500 for the first time. MCI's subsidiaries had previously made Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Companies 17 times, respectively.



MCI is headquartered in Iowa City, IA, and has thirteen customer contact management centers, IT services, and business process outsourcing service delivery facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nova Scotia, South Dakota, and Texas.



Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to Automated Contact Center Solutions (ACCS), customer contact management, IT Services (IT Schedule 70), and Temporary and Administrative Professional Staffing (TAPS Schedule 736), Business Process Management (BPM), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Claims Processing, Collections, Customer Experience Provider (CXP), Customer Service, Digital Experience Provider (DXP), Account Receivables Management (ARM), Application Software Development, Managed Services, and Technology Services, to mid-market, Federal & enterprise partners.

MCI now employs almost 4,000 talented individuals with 100+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: GravisApps, Mass Markets, MCI Federal Services (MFS), The Sydney Call Center, OnBrand24, and Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP).

MCI provides products and services under the following NAICS Codes: 511210 Software Publishers, 518210 Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services, 519190 All Other Information Services, 524291 Claims Adjusting, 524292 Third Party Administration of Insurance and Pension Funds, 541511 Custom Computer Programming Services, 541512 Computer Systems Design Services, 541519 Other Computer Related Services, 541519 Information Technology and Value Added Resellers, 541611 Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services, 541613 Marketing Consulting Services, 541690 Other Scientific and Technical Consulting Services, 541990 All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 561110 Office Administrative Services, 561320 Temporary Help Services, 561330 Professional Employer Organizations, 561421 Telephone Answering Services, 561422 Telemarketing Bureaus and Other Contact Centers, 561431 Private Mail Centers, 561440 Collection Agencies, 561499 All Other Business Support Services, 561990 All Other Support Services, 611430 Professional and Management Development Training.

For more information on our services, please contact us at: https://www.mci.world/contact

To Contact MCI PR Dept.

Info@MCI.WORLD



