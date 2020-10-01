SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To make the holiday season a little more merry for its neighbors, Food Lion launched its “Gobble Up Even More Savings” promotion. Starting today, customers can earn an additional $20 in savings by shopping and using their personal MVP card. The promotion runs through Nov. 26, and is an easy way for customers to watch their savings grow on items they buy every day.



To earn the $20 coupon, customers should simply follow these steps:

Shop six times between Oct. 1 and Nov. 26 with their personal MVP card.

between Oct. 1 and Nov. 26 with their personal MVP card. Spend at least $50 per shopping trip.

per shopping trip. Earn a $20 Food Lion coupon at the bottom of the receipt after the sixth qualifying trip.

after the sixth qualifying trip. Redeem the $20 coupon during their next shopping trip using their personal MVP card. Coupons are valid two weeks from the date of issue.

Promotional progress is tracked at the bottom of each receipt. For purchases to qualify for the promotion, customers must use their personal MVP card. The Food Lion MVP card enables customers to take advantage of lower prices available throughout the store. If a customer does not have an MVP card, they can enroll for free in stores or online.

Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery and postage stamps do not count toward the $50 purchase requirement.

Customers can also access increased savings by visiting the MVP Coupon Hub at www.foodlion.com/coupons, scanning their MVP card in-store at the grocer's MVP Savings Centers located near the entrance of any Food Lion store, utilizing Shop & Earn rewards or by using the Food Lion Mobile App.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com

