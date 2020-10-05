New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “Why Did I Eat That? Obesity and the Neuroscience of Food Craving” on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Carrie Ferrario, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Michigan Medical School and 2014 Young Investigator Grant recipient, will be the presenter.

While urges to eat are regulated by hunger, our need for energy, and our sense of satiety or fullness, they’re also strongly influenced by sights, sounds, and smells associated with food. Dr. Ferrario’s research, which draws on concepts in addiction and learning, explores the neurobiological mechanisms of cue-triggered food craving and how these are influenced by consumption of sugary, fatty, “junk-food” diets and individual susceptibility to obesity. She will discuss how alterations in excitatory nerve-cell transmission within the brain's reward pathway influences food craving, and how these alterations relate to eating behaviors. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/octoberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $418 million to fund more than 5,000 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

