As per 1 October 2020, Michael Hyldgaard is employed as Group CFO in FirstFarms A/S



Michael Hyldgaard comes from a position as Senior Manager at PwC Denmark and has over 20 years of experience from the audit sector, where he also has advised larger foreign groups and agricultures.

”Michael is, among other things, getting the task to optimise the finance function in Denmark and secure an optimal support, development and knowledge sharing in the foreign finance functions. Michael’s extensive experience, not least from the agricultural sector, will be a significant contribution to FirstFarms’ continued development and growth”, says CEO Anders H. Nørgaard”.

Michael Hyldgaard replaces Jørgen Svendsen, whose competences and great experience in future will be utilised with focus on Investor Relations and compliance on group level.

Our Head of Business Development, Søren Bredvig, is at the same time appointed as COO for FirstFarms’ total Romanian activities. FirstFarms is in the process of a larger reorganisation and expansion of the company’s activities in Romania and as recently purchased the agricultural company AISM srl.

Furthermore, Søren Bredvig continues in the role as Head of Business Development.



Tina Thomsen, who until now has been assistant for Anders H. Nørgaard, is appointed as Executive Secretary for the overall management.

