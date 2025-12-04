Major shareholder announcement - AIC A/S

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FirstFarms A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from AIC A/S on 2 December, that, following a non-cash contribution of 150,000 shares with a nominal value of 10 DKK made on 1 December 2025, they hold a total of 1,310,265 shares with a nominal value 10 DKK each, corresponding to 10.69% of the share capital and voting rights in FirstFarms A/S.

AIC A/S is ultimately controlled by Bendt Wedell, who is a member of the board of directors of FirstFarms A/S. Reference is also made to company announcement no. 32/2025.

