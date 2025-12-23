Financial calendar 2026 for FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms A/S’ Board of Directors has adopted the following financial calendar for 20265:

25 March 2026 Annual report 2025

28 April 2026 Annual general meeting

27 May 2026 Quarterly update 1 January – 31 March 2026

26 August 2026 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 June 2026

24 November 2026 Quarterly update 1 January – 30 September 2026





Proposals from the shareholders for discussion on the annual general meeting 28 April 2026 shall be in the Board of Directors’ possession at the latest 17 March 2026.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact Co-CEO Michael Hyldgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms :

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment