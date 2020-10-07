JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today it will release its 2020 third quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors the following morning, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter results and current outlook. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts"; and then "Landstar's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call."



For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 879-5510 and for international calls is (203) 369-3990.

About Landstar: