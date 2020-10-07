QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its most recent residential real estate market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
In total, 943 residential sales transactions were concluded in September 2020 in the Quebec City CMA, a spectacular increase of 72 per cent compared to September of last year. This was also the strongest increase in sales ever recorded for the region, all periods combined.
“Active listings of single-family homes have fallen by almost half in the past 12 months in a context where the number of transactions has seen historic growth. The Quebec City market has therefore gone from a slow recovery mode to one of accelerated growth in all geographic areas," notes Charles Brant, the QPAREB’s director of market analysis.
Sales by geographic area
Sales by property category
Prices
Number of properties for sale
For September 2020 and year-to-date statistics charts, click here.
About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
About Centris
Société Centris provides real estate industry stakeholders with access to real estate data and a wide range of technology tools. Centris tools are used by close to 14,000 real estate brokers, as well as other industry professionals. Centris also operates Centris.ca, the most visited real estate website in Quebec.
