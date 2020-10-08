Press Release

Nokia publishes call to action to deliver an ethical and sustainable 5G future

Nokia publishes “Flash forward: Life in 2030. How 5G will transform our lives over the next decade” which sets out a future where technology powered by 5G connectivity has changed the way people live and work

The paper concludes with a call to action to ensure 5G is introduced on the principles of equality, trust, sustainability and people-first

8 October 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has outlined a vision of a 5G-enabled world that delivers economic prosperity, opportunity for all people and a healthier planet. The company has outlined its commitments but calls on individuals, business and government to work together to achieve the vision.

“ Flash forward: Life in 2030 . How 5G will transform our lives over the next decade” reveals that global decisions on the implementation of 5G and how it powers the 4th Industrial Revolution are too vast for any single company, industry or government to make or enact alone. It says what we do today will determine whether the 5G future fulfills its promise and calls civil society, academia, industry, government, multilateral organizations, politicians to act and

Encourage open dialog on societal implications of 5G and other new technologies Come together to drive innovations and new use cases Apply sustainable and circular design choices for new technology solutions Advocate for the right to digital inclusion Co-create rules and regulations for the ethical use of technology Agree frameworks for evaluation of 5G carbon footprint and handprint Use regulation to drive rapid uptake of technology innovations or new technologies

The publication of the Life in 2030 vision comes two weeks after the Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark signed a Joint Statement, UNITED IN THE BUSINESS OF A BETTER WORLD which was handed to UN Secretary General. The Statement, signed by more than 1,000 global CEOs, says that at time of unprecedented disruption and global transformation, international cooperation must be mobilized across borders, sectors and generations.

Karoliina Loikkanen, Head of Sustainability at Nokia, said: “5G will fundamentally enhance our lives by powering the 4th industrial revolution. But with great power comes great responsibility. We call upon business and government to join Nokia in acting responsibly as we roll out this life-changing technology. Our choices must promote equality, put people first, preserve and strengthen digital trust and ensure sustainability.”

The paper outlines five scenarios where 5G has changed the way individuals live, learn and work and play.

Children of a home-working family in rural Germany are taught by overseas teachers aided by virtual reality.

A mining operator in Zimbabwe uses low-latency sensors to reduce environmental impact.

A surgeon in Japan operates remotely using 5G’s low latency to receive haptic feedback in real time, allowing him to “feel” his patient.

A pair of Brazilian entrepreneurs operate a biofuels collection business using self-driving vehicles.

A young farmer in New York State uses data from IoT sensor arrays to increase yields and reduce water usage.

