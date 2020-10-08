COLD SPRING, KY., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has launched a new, innovative and festive donor challenge to support veterans by donating spare change. Kicking off during the holidays and running into the new year, the DAV Spare Change program allows donors to round up purchases on a credit or debit card on a monthly basis to automatically donate “spare change” to give holiday hope and a brighter 2021 to disabled veterans.

The DAV Spare Change program allows participants to “swipe for good,” with each credit card swipe made during the holidays—from toys for the kids, to dinner with friends, or decorations for the house—helping veterans of all generations get the benefits they’ve earned through DAV’s no-cost services. For example, a DAV Spare Change donor purchases a toy train for their grandson for $7.84 on a linked debit card or credit card. DAV automatically “rounds up” that transaction to the next dollar and that spare change, in this example, 16 cents, is donated to help injured and ill veterans.

Anyone can participate! Just three easy steps:

ENROLL. Enroll in the program online. Link a credit or debit card you use for daily purchases. SHOP. Use your card for holiday or everyday purchases‒the grocery to buy a turkey and trimmings for Thanksgiving, online shopping for the most wanted toys for your kids or grandkids, or a new wreath for the front door. In other words, spend like you normally would. HELP VETERANS. Every purchase made on your card will automatically round up to the nearest dollar and your spare change is donated directly to DAV to give hope to veterans!

“During their service, most members of our U.S. military missed holidays with family and friends and many now live with the injuries and illnesses as a result of that service,” said Marc Burgess, national adjutant and CEO of DAV. “They made many sacrifices to defend what we hold sacred. We’re thankful to those Americans who will generously make a small sacrifice of spare change to say thank you and happy holidays.”



Visit davsparechange.org or text DAV to 26989 to sign up for more information on how you can turn your spare change into big gifts for our disabled veterans.

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

