NATICK, Mass. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attestiv , a tamper-proof media validation platform and product provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will make Attestiv’s industry-leading authentication and detection solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts and through the company’s reseller partners.



“By partnering with Carahsoft to bring our revolutionary technology to government agencies, we aim to increase protection of critical data,” said Mark Morley, COO of Attestiv. “Attestiv’s automated workflows for media capture enable digital transformation of processes while allowing any stakeholder in an organization to validate the integrity of photos and videos.”

Leveraging blockchain and AI technologies, Attestiv’s media validation platform tracks whether media files have been altered and outlines any changes that have occurred for review by an administrator. Attestiv’s platform enables government agencies to easily authenticate important photos, videos and documents that are used in decision-making processes and allows for a higher level of trust within existing systems, facilitating more efficient and cost-effective processes. In addition, Attestiv provides customizable workflows for image and video capture to streamline data acquisition and ensure the integrity of files from the moment they are imported.

“We are excited to make Attestiv’s groundbreaking media authentication solutions available to the public sector,” said Phillip Carroll, Manager supporting the Attestiv team at Carahsoft. “The platform helps improve government decision makers’ confidence in the integrity of data and provides greater visibility into file histories to help IT teams identify potential fraud and insider threats. We look forward to working with Attestiv and our reseller partners to secure the collection, storage and transfer of media files within public sector agencies.”

Attestiv’s media validation and capture solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint, NCPA and OMNIA Partners cooperative purchasing contracts. For more information, contact the Attestiv team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3506 or Attestiv@carahsoft.com .

