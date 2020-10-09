Staten Island, NY, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation today announced that it is marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with major events including its Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen, a Never Forget Concert, Towers of Light tributes and the largest ever Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk New York City.

Starting this fall, the Foundation will host a series of events to begin to unite and inspire all Americans to come together in unity, two decades after America’s darkest day. Next summer, the Foundation will launch the Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen. Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller will travel by foot from the Pentagon to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and then on to New York City. Over a period of 36 days, he will walk more than 500 miles through six states, with families of fallen first responders, catastrophically injured veterans, and Gold Star families joining him along the way.

Tunnel to Towers will also host a Never Forget Concert in New York City, with an iconic lineup of musicians who will come together to help America pay tribute to the fallen.

Following this year’s successful Towers of Light tributes at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, PA, the Foundation will bring the lights back to these memorials ahead of the 20th anniversary.

After the cancellation of this year’s Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC due to citywide COVID-19 restrictions, the Foundation’s marquee 5k will return to New York City in September 2021, with a record number of people retracing Stephen Siller’s final footsteps.

“September 11, 2021, will mark 20 years since my brother Stephen took action to help those in need, without fear for his own safety. Ever since, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been carrying on his legacy of service and sacrifice,” Siller said. He added, “We look forward to safely hosting events all around the country to unite Americans in spirit the way we were united 20 years ago, to DO GOOD and to make sure we NEVER FORGET the acts of heroism and the lives lost on 9/11.”

In September, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation showed the world how it is keeping its promise to NEVER FORGET. After sending inspiring beams of light into the sky over the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Foundation gave the families of 9/11 victims the opportunity to read the names of their loved ones aloud at a memorial ceremony near Ground Zero on the 19th anniversary of the attacks. At that ceremony, Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller promised, “Our first responsibility is on this day every single year to make sure that we always remember and we never forget the sacrifice that was made by brave men and women when America was attacked.”

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

