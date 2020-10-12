                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

October 12th, 2020

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of voting rights
 

2020/09/30		 

178,641,341		 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 243,096,365

 

Number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 241,998,825*

 

* Considering 1 097 540 treasury shares

 

 

COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions)
having a capital of EUR 357,282,682
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France		 

    

Attachment