Nokia wins SCTE·ISBE Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Award for contributions to Cable 10G initiative

First-ever Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Award acknowledges leadership in the development of products and services guiding the industry into the future

Cable 10G initiative drives synergy with mobile 5G in tackling speed, latency, security and reliability demands

Nokia uniquely positioned to support cable operators with both cable 10G and mobile 5G technologies

13 October 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has announced that it has won one of the first-ever Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Awards at this year’s SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience. Nokia was recognized for its leadership in the Cable 10G initiative, which will deliver broadband speeds 10 times faster than those available on today’s cable networks.

The simultaneous progress towards 10G in the cable world and 5G in the mobile world are analogous in many ways. They will both deliver significant improvements in speed, latency, reliability and security to drive the next wave of service innovation, efficiency and connectivity in our broadband networks. Nokia’s understanding of both mobile 5G and cable 10G puts the company in a good position to support cable MSOs in leveraging these complementary initiatives.

The Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Awards are presented to an elite group of technology partners who are helping the cable industry bring its new 10G platform to life. These companies are paving the way for cable to deliver residential internet speeds up to 10x faster than today’s networks and are laying the foundation for a host of applications that will change the ways we interact with one another and with the world around us. Nokia is one of a small, select group of technology vendors to have won the Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Award.

Marcus Weldon, Corporate Chief Technology Officer and President of Nokia Bell Labs, said: “Building the cable networks of the future will require innovation in capacity, latency, reliability and security to support the future of ‘Remote X’: the ability to connect, control and communicate to anything from anywhere. We are honored to be recognized for the innovations we have pioneered in 10G cable systems, including novel scheduling methods and the move towards full duplex 10G systems with extended spectrum in DOCSIS® 4.0. These innovations, complemented by innovations in end-to-end 5G networking, are critical to enabling the industrial automation future.”

Tom Adams, Executive Vice President, Field Operations for Charter Communications and outgoing Chairman of the SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors, said: “The emergence of new consumption patterns and behaviors during the pandemic and the rise of cable’s 10G platform have increased opportunities for innovation in telemedicine, aging in place, smart cities and more. Companies such as Nokia are playing key roles in enabling this evolution, and we are pleased to recognize their leadership with this award.”

Nokia has deep expertise in the advanced technologies and solutions that cable operators need to continue to grow and prosper in the emerging 10G + 5G world, including:

PON, Fixed Wireless Access, Wi-Fi, and SDAN

End-to-end LTE/5G wireless solutions

Secure, reliable, agile and scalable IP/Optical infrastructure

AI/ML-enabled software solutions for service and customer experience assurance

A commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is the largest cable industry event in the Americas. The event is being held virtually for the first time ever this year and continues through 15 October. Registration is at expo.scte.org.

