Tarrytown, NY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the nation’s largest ENT, Allergy and Audiology specialty practice, is focused on maintaining its momentum of strategic expansion by recruiting the most well-rounded, best-in-class otolaryngologists in the country. To further that goal, ENTA proudly announces that NYU Langone Health trained otolaryngologist, Brian Sanders, MD will be joining the practice’s Yonkers, NY clinical site, as of August 2021.

Dr. Sanders will be completing his residency training in otolaryngology from New York University School of Medicine in June, 2021. He graduated summa cum laude with his B.A. in Biology with honors from Yeshiva College, and earned his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine. Dr. Sanders is co-author of a number of published research reports, and has delivered presentations on diverse topics including vocal fold leukoplakia, office-based treatment of snoring, and fundamentals of sleep surgery. His awards and honors include the New York State Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship, the New York Life Family Honorarium Award, and the Larry and Lori Fink Merit Scholarship. Dr. Sanders looks forward to practicing the full spectrum of general Otolaryngology including a particular interest in sleep surgery.

In ENTA’s Yonkers office, Dr. Sanders will see both adult and pediatric patients and serve alongside otolaryngologists Jeffrey N. Cousin, MD; Derek Soohoo, MD, FACS; Michael B. Tom, MD, FACS; Joshua Weissman, MD and allergist/immunologist Krzysztof M. Nowak, MD, MBA.

“Dr. Sanders will complete a rigorous training program at NYU, one of the most prestigious ENT programs in the United States. My physician colleagues and I are excited to bring Dr. Sanders into the practice because of his desire and commitment to serve our community and assist us in providing outstanding ENT care to our patients,” said Dr. Michael Tom, otolaryngologist and partner at ENTA’s Yonkers, NY office.

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA, commented, “The entire ENTA organization is focused on building toward the future, and evolving with the ever-changing needs of some of the larger communities we serve, such as Yonkers. There is no doubt that Dr. Sanders is the caliber of doctor who will help us do just that. We are all looking forward to the assets and expertise he will bring to our Yonkers office.”

“We are continually recruiting specialists to meet the needs of our patients and community,” said Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA. “Dr. Sanders joins us with a strong focus on general ENT and we know he will add quality and value to our patients and the ENTA team as a whole.”

To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please download our app "ENT and Allergy Associates", or visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 200 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 80,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more, visit www.entandallergy.com.

