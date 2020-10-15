JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) (“Net1”) today announced it will release first quarter 2021 results after the market close on November 5, 2020. Net1 management will host a conference call to review these results on November 6, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To participate in the call, dial 1-508-924-4326 (US and Canada), 0333-300-1418 (U.K. only) or 010-201-6800 (South Africa only) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Callers should request “Net1 call” upon dial-in. The call will also be webcast on the Net1 homepage, www.net1.com. Please click on the webcast link at least ten minutes prior to the call. A webcast of the call will be available for replay on the Net1 website through November 29, 2020.

Participants are now able to pre-register for the November 6, 2020, conference call by navigating to https://www.diamondpass.net/4251389. Participants utilizing this pre-registration service will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

