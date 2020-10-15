US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to €10 million in Takeout Group.

US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to €10 million in Takeout Group.

San Francisco, California, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to €10 million in Takeout Group. Founded in 2001, Takeout Group provides end-to-end ordering and dispatching white-label platforms and aggregation sites for thousands of participating restaurants across Europe. Takeout Group’s mission is to help grow individual restaurant brands by offering lower cost delivery services and providing client information back to those restaurants.

With offices in San Francisco and London, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in providing corporate finance and asset management. All securities are offered through its registered broker-dealer division, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Thomas Cort Hansen, CEO and co-founder of Takeout Group, said: “Takeout Group is currently in a process of rapid international expansion, with several important partnerships and licensing agreements in place in key European markets. The global pandemic has highlighted the importance of Takeout Group as a market-disruptive online food delivery and takeout firm, and we are well-positioned for increased market penetration and growth following recent record-high order numbers.”

“It is a real pleasure to be serving Takeout Group as its lead placement agent on this €10 million equity offering,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “Earlier this year we successfully closed the first tranche of a multi-million Euro convertible note for the company, funded by our US Capital Global Business Credit Income Fund. If you are interested in Takeout Group, the opportunity to participate in this €10 million investment is now open to eligible investors.”

Takeout Group has experienced almost 100% year-on-year growth. The new financing is designed to support the company’s ongoing international expansion through the launch of significant partnerships in the UK, Ireland, Spain, and other markets in Europe, initially.

About Takeout Group

Founded in 2001 and based in Denmark, Takeout Group provides a range of innovative SaaS technologies for individual restaurants, multi-store chains, and franchises to market and sell their products online under their own brand name, as well as manage their logistics. Allowing restaurants to manage their own brands helps them grow. Takeout Group currently operates in eight international marketplaces, processing orders worth more than €15 million annually. The company has been recognized by Børsen Gazelle for its exceptional growth and is the winner of several mobile app awards. www.takeoutgroup.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of, the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, email Charles Towle, CEO, at charles@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Attachments

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com