Hässleholm, Sweden, October 21st, 2020
3 Months June 2020 – August 2020
Significant events after the balance sheet date
|Financial summary
|Interim
|Interim
|12 months
|12 months
|Mar 2020
|Mar 2019
|Sep 2019
|Sep 2018
|-Aug 2020
|-Aug 2019
|-Aug 2020
|-Aug 2019
|Net sales, MSEK
|456,9
|1 033,7
|1 391,1
|2 031,9
|EBIT, MSEK
|76,8
|72,0
|220,2
|118,3
|Profit before tax, MSEK
|37,6
|72,6
|146,3
|116,0
|Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK
|-1,7
|15,0
|50,4
|-24,9
|Net profit, MSEK
|32,8
|81,0
|168,2
|132,8
|Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK
|1,32
|3,25
|6,75
|5,33
|Equity per share, SEK
|40,47
|35,65
|40,47
|35,65
|Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK
|-8,4
|920,5
|-370,7
|566,6
|Total assets, MSEK
|1 960,0
|2 057,8
|1 960,0
|2 057,8
|Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK
|400,9
|800,1
|400,9
|800,1
|Signed customer contracts, MSEK
|4 591,1
|1 348,9
|4 591,1
|1 348,9
|No of turbines taken into operation, amount
|38,0
|28,0
|81,0
|31,0
|No of turbines handed over to customers, amount
|39,0
|29,0
|83,0
|34,0
|Turbines taken into operation, MW
|160,3
|104,4
|323,7
|115,2
|Turbines handed over to customers, MW
|161,1
|105,2
|325,3
|120,0
|Managed turbines, MW
|903
|524
|903
|524
|Equity/assets ratio, %
|51,4
|43,2
|51,4
|43,2
|Return on equity after tax, %
|17,7
|15,6
|17,7
|15,6
Change of the company’s financial year
Eolus held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Thursday August 27th. The EGM resolved to change the company’s financial year to run from 1 January to 31 December, instead of 1 September to 31 August. The current financial year is extended to 31 December 2020 and will cover the period 1 September 2019 to 31 December 2020. Five financial statements will be given and the fifth will cover four months, 1 September 2020 – 31 December 2020. In total the financial year will cover 16 months.
Annual report will be made public during week 12, 2021. Annual General Meeting will be held in Hässleholm, Wednesday May 19th, 2021.
For further information contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 70 932 97 77
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11
The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on October 21st, 2020, at 8.30 AM CET.
About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 653 wind turbines with a capacity of nearly 1 370 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 400 MW of asset management services of which some 905 MW is in operation.
Eolus Vind AB has about 28 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com
