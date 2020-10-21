OTTAWA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global life science tools market value surpassed US$ 49.82 billion in 2019, according to new study by Precedence Research. Read more information@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/life-science-tools-market
Introduction
Life science is a branch of science that deals with the study of microorganisms and organisms. It is an umbrella term for wide range of fields such as biotechnology, biomedicine, cell biology, molecular biology, genetics, and biochemistry. The global life sciences tools market includes reagents, consumables, instruments, and various other services. The growth of the healthcare industry, pharmaceutical industry, and the prominent rise in the research and development sector has significantly augmented the global life sciences tools market growth in the recent years.
Growth Factors
The availability of better instruments and improved reagents has speed up the research and development process of drug. Rising investments in the development of bleeding edge technologies that improves life science instruments expected to trigger the growth of life science tools during the analysis period. In addition, prevalence of cancer and other major diseases also fuel the need for genomic analysis to early diagnose and cure the disease. Increasing cases of genetic disorder and birth defects have also prominently triggers the demand for life science tools in the near future. World Health Organization (WHO) has also quoted that prevalence of single gene disease at the time of birth is approximately 10 out of 1000 across the world.
Report Highlights
Regional Snapshots
North America led the global life science tools market with significant revenue share in 2019 due to prominent presence of major market leaders such as Thermo Fisher Scientific. Increasing investment for research & development in medical science contribute significantly for the market growth. In addition, the region is technologically advanced in terms of healthcare facilities as well as invests significantly on the development of hospitals and other medical centers that augment the growth of life science tools in the coming years.
On the other hand, the Asia Pacific seeks lucrative growth over the forecast period due to increasing expenditure on treatment coupled with emergence of the healthcare sector in the region projected to propel the growth of life science tools in the region.
Key Players & Strategies
The global life science tools market is dominated by the major market leaders such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and AgilentTechnologies. Thermo Fisher Scientific is among the largest suppliers of wide range of innovative solutions for life science tools and other solutions across the globe. Similarly, AgilentTechnologies is one of the market leaders in chromatography market that has strong foothold in the gas chromatography and high-performance liquid chromatography markets. Furthermore, biopharmaceutical companies are significantly collaborating and entering into partnership with medical research centers and health institutes to escalate the development of genomic science.
Some of the key players operating in the market are Agilent Technologies; Becton, Dickinson and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bruker Corporation; Danaher Corporation; GE Healthcare; Hitachi, Ltd.; Illumina, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Oxford Instruments plc; Qiagen N.V.; Shimadzu Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; and ZEISS International among others.
Market Segmentation
By Technology
By Product
By End-User
By Regional Outlook
