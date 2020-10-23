Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network

NetCologne delivers speeds up to 1 Gbps to its subscribers with the Nokia G.fast technology

Reduced deployment time through cloud operations and zero-touch provisioning

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has announced today that it has deployed its G.fast solution to extend the Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network of NetCologne, the largest regional telecommunications provider in Germany with over 28,000 kilometers of laid fiber-optic cables.

Nokia’s G.fast technology allows NetCologne to extend fiber service into buildings to give end users the option of accessing up to five times faster access speeds, reaching up to 1Gbps. Powered by Nokia software-defined access networks, NetCologne innovates with flexible cloud operations and brings new digital services to market fast in the greater Cologne/Bonn/Aachen area.

As a provider of network infrastructure to NetCologne for the last 25 years, Nokia is now set to support extensive upgrades to 30,000 Fiber to the Building (FTTB) installations, upgrading the last drop from VDSL2 to G.fast technology. Nokia G.fast 212 MHz technology will not only bring ultra-broadband speeds to NetCologne’s customers, the technology upgrade will also increase operational efficiency as zero touch provisioning cuts rollout costs and configuration time in half. Once NetCologne’s FTTB footprint is transitioned to G.fast, the Nokia Altiplano cloud platform will allow the operator to get better insights in increasing volumes of operational data and automate operations across the entire access network.

Horst Schmitz, Head of Technology at NetCologne, said: “We provide the city of Cologne and associated regions with leading-edge telecom services. Nokia delivered a highly customisable solution that is ideal for the next step in our network plans: bringing gigabit connectivity cost-effectively into buildings. On top, the cloud platform improves our automation capabilities today and for any future devices added to the network over time.”

Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “We are proud to work with NetCologne as it embarks on the next phase of fiber expansion. NetCologne becomes a first-mover in the market with SDN-enabled G.fast, which will strenghten its competitiveness. Nokia’s software-defined portfolio enables NetCologne to advance into the cloud era with more agile, manageable and programmable broadband networks.”

Through the deployment, NetCologne will benefit from the following Nokia solutions:

Nokia Lightspan SX – industry-leading G.fast distribution point unit with advanced vectoring capability and highly efficient power circuitry, significantly reducing the power consumption per port.

– industry-leading G.fast distribution point unit with advanced vectoring capability and highly efficient power circuitry, significantly reducing the power consumption per port. Nokia Altiplano Access Controller – SDN controller with open programmable interfaces and intent-based networking enables simplified provisioning, reduced cost of operations, automation and portability for future network evolution.

– SDN controller with open programmable interfaces and intent-based networking enables simplified provisioning, reduced cost of operations, automation and portability for future network evolution. Nokia GPON - (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks) OLTs (Optical Line Termination) – for greater speed and capacity for FTTH, enabling premium Gigabit services

About NetCologne

NetCologne are Germany's pioneers in fiber optic expansion and super-fast Internet. With more than 28,000 kilometers of cables laid and a continuous expansion, its fiber optic network is one of the most modern in Europe. More than half a million private and business customers rely on the business and make it the largest regional telecommunications provider in Germany.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia

