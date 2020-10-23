WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
23 October 2020                                                

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

Further to the announcement (the “First Announcement”) made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) on 9 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities, the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged Securities, the WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short Securities and the WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities (together the “Affected Securities”), the Issuer hereby announces the following details in respect of the Consolidations.

The time and date that the Consolidations will become effective (the “Effective Date”) will be the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Affected Securities of the relevant class to be consolidated into one security of that class pursuant to the Consolidations) and the Principal Amount for the Consolidated Securities of each class will be as follows:

ClassLSE exchange codeSpecified NumberPrincipal Amount
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily LeveragedVIXL52783US$10.5566
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged3NGL50680US$10.136
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily ShortQQQS609US$12.18
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short3BRS570US$11.4

Payments in respect of redemptions of any fractions arising out of the Consolidations are expected to be made by Monday 23 November 2020.

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Consolidated Securities of each class which will become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the First Announcement or, if not defined therein, in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date of the Consolidations

ClassExchangeExchange TickerExisting ISINExisting SEDOLExisting WKNNew ISIN New SEDOLNew WKN
 

 

WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged		London Stock ExchangeVIXLIE00BYTYHQ58BYY8LN7A2BCZ0IE00BLRPRH06BKSB1Y5A3GL7G
London Stock ExchangeVILXIE00BYTYHQ58BYY8QD2A2BCZ0IE00BLRPRH06BKSB297A3GL7G
Borsa ItalianaVIXLIE00BYTYHQ58BYV7N31A2BCZ0IE00BLRPRH06BKSB231A3GL7G
XetraVIXLDE000A2BGQ13BYY8QQ5A2BGQ1No changeNo changeNo change
 

 

 

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged		London Stock Exchange3NGLIE00B8VC8061B8VC806A1VBKNIE00BLRPRG98BKSB1X4A3GL7C
London Stock Exchange3LNGIE00B8VC8061B91ZSM4A1VBKNIE00BLRPRG98BKSB286A3GL7C
Borsa Italiana3NGLIE00B8VC8061BD3CT84A1VBKNIE00BLRPRG98BKSB220A3GL7C
XetraNGXLDE000A133ZU4BSJCND6A133ZUNo changeNo changeNo change
 

 

 

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short		London Stock ExchangeQQQSIE00B8VZVH32B8VZVH3A1VBKJIE00BLRPRJ20BKSB1Z6A3GL7D
London Stock ExchangeLQQSIE00B8VZVH32B8116S7A1VBKJIE00BLRPRJ20BNHR4L3A3GL7D
Borsa ItalianaQQQSIE00B8VZVH32BD3CSX2A1VBKJIE00BLRPRJ20BKSB242A3GL7D
Xetra3QSSDE000A133ZR0BSJCNB4A133ZRNo changeNo changeNo change
 

 

 

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short		London Stock Exchange3BRSIE00BYTYHR65BDB6P24A2AU3YIE00BLRPRK35BKSB208A3GL7F
London Stock Exchange3BSRIE00BYTYHR65BYY8QC1A2AU3YIE00BLRPRK35BKSB2B9A3GL7F
Borsa Italiana3BRSIE00BYTYHR65BYV7N64A2AU3YIE00BLRPRK35BKSB253A3GL7F
Xetra3BFSDE000A2BGQ05BYY8QP4A2AU3YNo changeNo changeNo change