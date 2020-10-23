WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
23 October 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged

Further to the announcement (the “First Announcement”) made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) on 9 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect splits (the “Splits”) of the WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”), the Issuer hereby announces the following details in respect of the Splits.

The time and date that the Splits will become effective (the “Effective Date”) will be the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Split Securities of the relevant class that will result from the split from each Affected Security of that class pursuant to the Splits) and the Principal Amount for the Split Securities of each class will be as follows:

ClassLSE exchange codeSpecified NumberPrincipal Amount
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily LeveragedQQQ330US$0.0666667

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Split Securities of each class which will also become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the First Announcement or, if not defined therein, in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date of the Splits

ClassExchangeExchange TickerExisting ISINExisting SEDOLExisting WKNNew ISIN New SEDOLNew WKN
 

 

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged		London Stock ExchangeQQQ3IE00B8W5C578B8W5C57A1VBKUIE00BLRPRL42BKSB219A3GL7E
London Stock ExchangeLQQ3IE00B8W5C578B921H79A1VBKUIE00BLRPRL42BKSB2C0A3GL7E
Borsa ItalianaQQQ3IE00B8W5C578BD3CSY3A1VBKUIE00BLRPRL42BKSB264A3GL7E
Xetra3QQQDE000A133ZY6BSJCNF8A133ZYNo changeNo changeNo change