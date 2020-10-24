In week 43 Festi purchased in total 750.000 shares:

   Purchased PurchaseOwn shares total
WeekDateTimesharesShare pricepriceat end of day
       
4319.10.202009:44:51       150.000    149,7522.462.500 kr            7.195.407    
4320.10.202009:45:58       150.000    153,2522.987.500 kr            7.345.407    
4321.10.202009:54:24       150.000    154,0023.100.000 kr            7.495.407    
4322.10.202009:43:17       150.000    155,0023.250.000 kr            7.645.407    
4323.10.202009:45:31       150.000    155,0023.250.000 kr            7.795.407    
       
          750.000     115.050.000 kr 

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi today holds 7.795.407 shares or 2.34% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is) and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).