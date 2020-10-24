In week 43 Festi purchased in total 750.000 shares:
|Purchased
|Purchase
|Own shares total
|Week
|Date
|Time
|shares
|Share price
|price
|at end of day
|43
|19.10.2020
|09:44:51
|150.000
|149,75
|22.462.500 kr
|7.195.407
|43
|20.10.2020
|09:45:58
|150.000
|153,25
|22.987.500 kr
|7.345.407
|43
|21.10.2020
|09:54:24
|150.000
|154,00
|23.100.000 kr
|7.495.407
|43
|22.10.2020
|09:43:17
|150.000
|155,00
|23.250.000 kr
|7.645.407
|43
|23.10.2020
|09:45:31
|150.000
|155,00
|23.250.000 kr
|7.795.407
|750.000
|115.050.000 kr
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi today holds 7.795.407 shares or 2.34% of issued shares.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is) and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
Festi hf.
Kopavogi, ICELAND
