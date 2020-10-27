VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Here’s some good news. While other stores are closing during the pandemic, the health food and supplement store Body Energy Club https://www.bodyenergyclub.com/ has opened four new outlets, three in Vancouver (UBC, Granville, Coal Harbour) and one in Burnaby (Amazing Brentwood).



Body Energy Club’s founder Dominick Tousignant explains the expansion as a fight-back response to difficult times. Tousignant started with one store on Davie Street in Vancouver (2002) and now owns 10, the other seven stores are franchisees. There are now 15 Body Energy Club stores in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, with two in LA.

Is this a strategy retailers can learn from? Tousignant says yes. “The first step is to give people what they want in these times and that’s catering to “every body” and everybody, as we embrace all diet restrictions or food preferences.”

The second step is to bank on the fact that people will frequent stores when assured of safe and happy experiences. “We’ve seen it! Our customers appreciate that we didn’t change our prices to profit on essential immune supplements during the pandemic while other retailers did. We’re creating jobs, providing places to drop/call, and consult with in-store nutrition experts.”

Tousignant’s years in business proved that decision-making that prioritizes wellbeing of employees, customers, and the environment is economically viable. He points to these results:

Each store staffs between 10-15 employees, with no pandemic-related cuts.

Highest possible standards of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Certified nutrition experts to give customers the latest info.

Lowest prices for highest quality sport nutrition and supplements.

Unmatched, exceptionally generous customer loyalty program with a free smoothie on customer’s birthday.

Vancouver warehouse that hosts 120 private label products, a commercial kitchen, including Body Energy Club’s popular bottled smoothies and organic cold-press juices made with real ingredients, and two delivery trucks.

Opportunities for local clean, vegan, keto, and paleo caterers to sell meals in stores.

Eco-friendly containers, careful recycling processes and sustainability initiatives.

A large online store.



To add to the good news, Body Energy Club has a home delivery service (Vancouver/Burnaby) with next day, contact-less delivery. The company also partnered up with food order apps to deliver customers’ favorite nutritious products at home.

For further information: Dominick Tousignant, CEO, dominick@bodyenergyclub.com, 778-885-0343

