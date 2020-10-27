CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announced that it was named to Inc.’s 2020 Private Equity 50 list. The second annual Inc. top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list honors the most founder-friendly PE firms that have a successful track record of supporting and partnering with entrepreneurs. To see the complete list, please visit: http://inc.com/private-equity.



The Inc. 2020 Private Equity 50 list recognizes the leading private equity firms that entrepreneurs trust to collaborate on new strategies, finance acquisitions and enable growth. All 50 honorees have a successful history of backing entrepreneurs.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition by Inc. which further validates the outstanding support that we provide our portfolio companies and our success working with them,” said Mark Radzik, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Granite Creek. “Our team has been collaborating with entrepreneurs for over 15 years, in good times and challenging times, and we take great pride in serving as a partner to business leaders navigating their most important strategic opportunities and risks.”

Granite Creek provides its portfolio companies with a wide range of resources including strategy consultation, business development, market intelligence, acquisition support, banking relationships and operational best practices.

To identify the honorees, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have worked with private equity. Founders were queried and interviewed about their experiences with private equity firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during the tenure of their partnerships.



Introduced in 2019, the top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list quickly established itself as one of Inc.’s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.



The November 2020 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning Oct. 27.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in banking, private equity, operations and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In addition to providing funding to lower middle market companies, in 2011 Granite Creek co-founded Renovo Financial, one of the largest regional private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best business an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Granite Creek

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com