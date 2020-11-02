LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the grant of options over ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company to PDMRs at a price of £2.29013 each, relating to the 2020 3 Year Sharesave Scheme.

Name Number of Options Granted
Executive Directors
Andy Golding7,859
April Talintyre7,859
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech7,859
Alan Cleary7,859
Peter Elcock7,859
Jason Elphick7,859
John Gaunt7,859
Lisa Odendaal7,859
Paul Whitlock7,859
Richard Wilson7,859

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andy Golding 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 October 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 October 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Commercial Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 October 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Mortgages
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 October 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Elcock 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Risk Officer, CCFS
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 October 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 October 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 October 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Internal Auditor
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 October 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Savings
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 October 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Credit Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 October 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13
         

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Group Head of Company Secretariat    t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick                                                       
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                                        t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Bank acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses on 4 October 2019.

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers. It is differentiated through its use of high skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels, as well as a network of branches in the South East of England, and through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Index Long-Term Repo operation.