2 November 2020

Proposed introduction of OSB GROUP PLC (“New OSB”) as a new holding company of the OSB Group by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 and New OSB’s admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

RESULTS OF VOTING AT THE OSB COURT MEETING AND OSB GENERAL MEETING

On 9 October 2020, OneSavings Bank plc (“OSB”) published a scheme document (the “Scheme Document”) relating to OSB’s proposed introduction of New OSB as a new holding company above the OSB Group by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Scheme”).

OSB is pleased to announce that, at the meeting convened pursuant to an order of the Court (the “OSB Court Meeting”) and at the general meeting which took place immediately following the OSB Court Meeting (the “OSB General Meeting”) in relation to the Scheme, all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities and accordingly the Scheme was approved.

OSB Court Meeting

The resolution to approve the Scheme was passed by a majority in number of Scheme Shareholders who voted, representing not less than 75 per cent. in value of the Scheme Shares held by those Scheme Shareholders.

The table below sets out the results of the poll at the Court Meeting. Each Scheme Shareholder was entitled to one vote per Scheme Share held at the Voting Record Time:

Result of Court Meeting Number of Scheme Shares voted % of Scheme Shares voted Number of Scheme Shareholders who voted % of Scheme Shareholders who voted Number of Scheme Shares voted as a % of the Scheme Shares eligible to be voted at the OSB Court Meeting* Votes FOR the Scheme 353,574,797 99.998% 260 97.378% 79.229% Votes AGAINST the Scheme 8,824 0.002% 7 2.622% 0.002% Total 353,583,621 100% 267 100% 79.231%

*The total number of Scheme Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time 446,267,460.

OSB General Meeting

All three of the resolutions as set out in the notice of the General Meeting included in the Scheme Document were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders by way of poll. These resolutions comprised special resolutions to approve and implement the Scheme (including, without limitation, the amendment of OSB’s articles of association to facilitate the implementation of the Scheme and the authorising of the directors of OSB to take all required actions in connection with the Scheme) and to approve certain other changes to OSB’s articles of association.

The table below sets out the results of the poll at the OSB General Meeting. Each OSB Shareholder was entitled to one vote per Old OSB Share held at the Voting Record Time.

Special Resolutions Total votes FOR % of votes FOR Total votes AGAINST % of votes AGAINST Total votes cast % of issued share capital Votes withheld 1 To approve the Scheme and matters in connection with the Scheme 353,721,482 99.997% 10,562 0.003% 353,732,044 79.26% 9,942 2 To approve amendments to the Articles of Association in relation to the Scheme 353,720,482 99.997% 10,562 0.003% 353,731,044 79.26% 10,942 3 To approve certain general amendments to the Articles of Association 353,236,891 99.860% 494,178 0.140% 353,731,069 79.26% 10,917

NOTES:

1. ‘Total votes FOR’ include votes recorded as at the discretion of the appointed proxy.

2. The ‘Vote withheld’ option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote ‘FOR’ and ‘AGAINST’ a resolution.

3. As at 2 November 2020, the issued share capital of the Company was 446,267,460 ordinary shares.

4. The full text of the resolutions are detailed in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Scheme Document, which is available on the Company’s website: www.osb.co.uk/investors/ .



Timetable

Implementation of the Scheme remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions which are set out in Part II (Explanation of the Scheme and its Effects) of the Scheme Document. These include the sanction of the Scheme by the High Court at a hearing which is expected to take place on 27 November 2020.

The Scheme is then expected to become effective by no later than 8:00 a.m. on 30 November 2020.

Copies of the special resolutions passed at the OSB General Meeting will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority’s National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries

For further information, please contact the following.

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate, Group Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0) 16 3483 8973

Slaughter and May are retained as legal adviser to OSB.

Notes to Editors

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities on 10 June 2014. OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. The OSB Group is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA.

The OSB Group has grown organically and through the acquisition of businesses and portfolios. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired the Charter Court Group as a result of the Charter Court Combination. The Charter Court Group, based at 2 Charter Court, Broadlands, Wolverhampton, WV10 6TD, was initially founded in November 2008 as a provider of credit consultancy and mortgage administration services for pools of mortgage loans owned by third parties. It was subsequently granted permission by the Financial Services Authority (now the FCA) to act as an authorised mortgage administrator and lender and also obtained a banking licence from the PRA.

Based in Chatham, Kent, the OSB Group trades under the Kent Reliance, InterBay Commercial, InterBay Asset Finance and Heritable Development Finance brands in the UK. Following the Charter Court Combination, the OSB Group also trades under the Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank brands in the UK. The OSB Group also has a presence in the Channel Islands under the Jersey Home Loans and Guernsey Home Loans brands.

The OSB Group primarily targets underserved market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential, attractive risk-adjusted returns and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector/professional buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance. Following the Charter Court Combination, the OSB Group retains the market identities and propositions of the OSB Business and the Charter Court Business. The OSB Business targets its customers through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers, and is differentiated through its use of highly-skilled, bespoke underwriting and its efficient operating model. The Charter Court Business is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. Through its Exact Mortgage Experts brand, it offers mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy.

