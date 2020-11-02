Santa Monica, California, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Virtual, an online educational event series for fleet managers, today announced Nikola Corporation Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell will provide the keynote address for its “Main Stage” episode on Tuesday, November 17. Russell’s keynote will kick off the episode, followed by a panel session where leading fleets will share firsthand insight into their experiences deploying electric vehicles.

Nikola Corporation is one of the world’s most ambitious and innovative original equipment manufacturers, dedicated to establishing hydrogen as a global sustainable energy source for transportation. As a technology disruptor and integrator, Nikola is working to develop innovative energy and transportation solutions. During his ACT Virtual keynote, Russell will speak to how Nikola is pioneering a business model that will enable corporate customers to integrate next-generation truck technology, hydrogen fueling infrastructure and maintenance to pave the way in becoming a global leader in zero-emissions transportation.

"Nikola is driving a transformational step forward, leveraging technology and innovation to help make zero-emission commercial transport a reality," said Mark Russell, Nikola Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to a sustainable clean transportation future, from energy production to energy consumption. ACT Virtual is a great platform for Nikola and other transportation technology leaders to show the world what we are doing to sustainably reduce carbon emissions for the planet."

Since its founding in 2014, Nikola has remained committed to decarbonizing the commercial transportation sector via the widescale deployment of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Earlier this year, the company broke ground on a 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, that will have the capacity to produce 35,000 Class 8 commercial semi-trucks annually. The first phase of the facility is scheduled to open in late 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Russell to this year’s ACT Virtual digital stage,” said Erik Neandross, Chief Executive Officer of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates, the producers of the annual ACT Expo and the organizers of ACT Virtual. “Established market leaders and startups alike are eager to hear how Nikola has progressed towards their goals. We are at an unprecedented time in the industry, with an incredible level of investment and development taking place in new zero emission commercial truck technologies and we look forward to hearing more from Nikola on their vision and contributions to a more sustainable transportation future.”

ACT Virtual features four remaining days of fleet-focused education, covering urban mobility, transportation in government and schools, heavy-duty electric vehicle case studies, and a final forward-looking session dedicated to the future of ultra-clean heavy-duty vehicles. The remaining ACT Virtual episodes include:

About Nikola Corporation:

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

About ACT Virtual:

ACT Virtual is a 4-month, education series taking place from August to November 2020 that will spotlight the trends, policies, and technologies driving the future of fleet transportation. ACT Virtual is produced by the organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo—Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA). GNA is the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.act-virtual.com and www.gladstein.org.

