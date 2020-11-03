Tarrytown, NY, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is dedicated to maintaining a strong and effective compliance program and ensuring that patient health information is safe and secure. ENTA relies on an experienced management team to ensure these goals are met, including in the position of Director of Regulatory Affairs. The Director of Regulatory Affairs remains committed to keeping ENTA staff and physicians up to date on relevant health care regulations impacting their business, including in areas related to coding and documentation, HIPAA and other areas of healthcare compliance.

ENTA is proud to announce that Barbara Auguste will commence her employment in the position of Director of Regulatory Affairs as of November 9, 2020.

Barbara Auguste has over 14 years of experience in the healthcare field. She has worked in multiple hospital settings, including past positions at Maimonides Medical Center, Weill Cornell Medical College and New York Presbyterian Hospital. She is skilled in coding and compliance, including related to otolaryngology and allergy, provider education, revenue cycle and data analysis. Ms. Auguste received her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Long Island University. She holds a CPC and CPMA from the American Association of Professional Coders. Ms. Auguste is an AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM/PCS Trainer.

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA, remarked, “Barbara’s experience and leadership skills will help guide our practice today and into the future. She will ensure the development and implementation of systems and internal controls to ensure a high level of regulatory and policy compliance. We have our patients’ best interest in mind when hiring anyone for our Practice. Barbara’s education and career history reflects the professional culture and work ethic inherent in the core of our ENTA administrative team

“ENTA is committed to maintaining a strong compliance program,” said Aviah Cohen Pierson, Esq, Chief Legal Officer of ENTA. “Hiring a leader with Barbara’s credentials is an important step in our commitment to building a stronger compliance function and I am confident we will strengthen our ability to provide the needed tools and oversight for our team members to better serve our physicians and patients.”

