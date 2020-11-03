Johnstown, PA, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation’s (CTC’s) Board of Directors elected new leadership and honored the service of outgoing directors at its annual meeting held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
With unanimous approval, the Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris was elected Board Chair, and Dale M. Mosier was elected Vice Chair, each for a term of three years. John E. Klein was elected CTC Chief Financial Officer. The Board also honored outgoing Board Chair Howard M. Picking, III, and Mark E. Pasquerilla, Chair of the Board Finance Committee, whose terms had expired.
“Concurrent Technologies Corporation is fortunate to have such accomplished and dedicated members on its Board of Directors,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC Board member and President and CEO. “Under their leadership, we continue to advance technology, develop full lifecycle solutions, and provide outstanding strategic advisory services for our clients in a variety of disciplines. We appreciate their expertise and guidance.”
The board members are: Robert J. Eyer; E. Jeanne Gleason; Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Conway B. Jones; Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Camille M. Nichols; Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. and former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense Logistics John F. Phillips; Edward J. Sheehan, Jr.; and Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Yakovac.
“While we relentlessly look ahead to pursue new and better solutions to make the world safer and more productive, we believe it’s important to pause and recognize the leadership that helped us get to where we are now,” said Sheehan. “Howard Picking and Mark Pasquerilla have contributed greatly to our organization’s success through their board service. We thank them and wish them all the best in the future.”
Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.
