COLD SPRING, KY., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has teamed up with A+E Networks’® HISTORY® to showcase the organization’s 100 years of advocacy on behalf of our nation’s ill and injured veterans and highlight its dedication and commitment to serving past, present and future generations of disabled American veterans.

“The Battle Never Ends,” an hour-long documentary highlighting the origins of DAV and its accomplishments throughout the past century is scheduled to premiere Nov. 7 at 8 a.m. EST on HISTORY and will air throughout Veterans Day week on Military HISTORY. It is then set to become available on demand beginning Nov. 8.

“HISTORY has an unparalleled reputation for presenting some of the most entertaining, educational and compelling programming on cable,” said DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead. “We’re incredibly grateful to be able to partner with them on this project to highlight DAV’s illustrious history to the American people.”

"HISTORY is honored to join with DAV to highlight these powerful stories of American veterans and the sacrifices they have made for our nation,” says Kim Gilmore, SVP Corporate Outreach and Chief Historian, A+E Networks. “As DAV marks the 100-year anniversary of their support for veterans, we are proud to help amplify their tremendous commitment to those who have served."

Partially filmed at the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in Washington, D.C., the documentary—hosted and narrated by actor, Vietnam veteran and Hollywood military adviser Dale Dye—is a chronological look back at the impact of America’s military engagements from World War I to today. The film focuses on how DAV responded to the emerging needs of disabled veterans and their families during each conflict.

“The Battle Never Ends” is scheduled to air on the Military HISTORY Channel on the following dates and times:

Monday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Nov. 10, at midnight and noon EST

Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. EST

Thursday, Nov. 12, at midnight and noon EST

Friday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, Nov. 14, at midnight and noon EST

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promise to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

###

Attachment

Todd Hunter DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 321-217-8255 THunter@dav.org