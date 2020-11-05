EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, will begin to distribute Seagate's data storage systems. Purpose built for rapid throughput, Seagate's modular storage solutions help consolidate and manage customer's growing data needs with world-class designs and leading-edge performance.



"We're excited to work with Climb to distribute our best-in-class data storage systems, while supporting our efforts to reduce the cost and complexity of storage infrastructure for customers," states Ken Claffey, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Data Solutions, Seagate Technology. "The Climb Team has extensive managed services capabilities, a strong understanding of the customer's storage requirements and desire to grow a business while optimizing cost."

As the only enterprise storage manufacturer that designs and builds its entire system, Seagate creates unparalleled integration and compatibility to offer the best storage solutions at the best value with industry-leading capacity, firmware, and multi-core capabilities. Seagate's cost-effective designs are easy to integrate and made to scale. Having its systems currently deployed in various markets uniquely positions Seagate to provide purpose-built products that solve real-world problems.

Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions, noted "This will be more than a significant partnership with Seagate. We have successfully helped incubate a number of storage startups that were driven by Seagate products. We view this new partnership as a key strategic pillar for Climb Channel Solutions."

Managing data in the multicloud ecosystem is a top data management challenge. Expertly designed for high availability, resilience, and reliability, Seagate solutions can ensure the protection and accessibility you need of your data.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube , and subscribe to our blog.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037

(International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Climb Channel Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.