VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the American Heart Association’s 2020 Workplace Health Achievement Index were recently announced, and USI Insurance Services (“USI”) achieved Gold level recognition for the third year in a row. Companies recognized at the Gold level are among those that obtained the highest Index scores in 2020 for advancing quality workplace health programs and supporting a culture of health best practices. Out of the more than 1,000 participating organizations, USI was once again the only insurance brokerage and consulting firm to receive Gold level recognition in the “greater than 5,000 employees” category.



“USI’s Gold level recognition for workplace health achievement by the American Heart Association is reflective of the ongoing priority we place on the health of our more than 8,000 employees,” stated Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI. “Through USI’s Wellness program, we are continually working to support and engage employees through timely information and innovative wellness offerings designed to drive positive health outcomes for our employees and their families.”



The American Heart Association created the Workplace Health Achievement Index with its CEO Roundtable members, a leadership collaborative of more than 40 CEOs from some of America’s largest companies who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health. The Index uses science-based best practices to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of their workplace health programs. Studies show that organizations with a strong culture of health, including comprehensive, evidence-based policies and programs, and senior leadership support, are more likely to have engaged employees and a healthier, more productive workforce.



To learn more about the American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index or to view the complete list of 2020 achievement recognitions, visit http://www.heart.org/WHSrecognitions.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.



About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

