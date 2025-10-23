USI Insurance Services Named to 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List for Second Consecutive Year

Valhalla, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”) was recently named to the prestigious 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ list by Great Place To Work® and Fortune® Magazine. The Best Workplaces for Women list is based on an analysis of survey responses from nearly 605,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that were eligible for the list. USI ranked 8th and is the only insurance brokerage and consulting firm in the top 10 out of 100 recognized organizations across industries in the large company category.

Commenting on the announcement, Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief people officer for USI, stated: “I’m incredibly proud of our firm’s ongoing commitment to reshaping what excellence looks like in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Our culture of innovation and growth not only drives outstanding business performance, it empowers women through customized benefits, targeted development programs and unwavering support designed to help them thrive.”

Mike Sicard, chairman and chief executive officer for USI, added: “At its core, USI is a solutions-driven organization. We know that the most powerful answers to complex challenges come from diverse teams bringing varied perspectives to the table. Diversity—in all its forms—strengthens our ability to serve clients and solve their toughest problems. We’re honored to be recognized on this year’s Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ list, and we remain deeply committed to cultivating an inclusive, empowering environment where women can grow, lead and thrive.”

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for women regardless of job role, race, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier. Great Place To Work analyzed the gender balance of each workplace compared with Bureau of Labor Statistics industry data. Companies were also assessed on how representation changes as women rise from front-line positions to the board of directors. View the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list.

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects over 10,500 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI’s award-winning culture attracts best-in-class industry talent with a focus on innovation, technology, and industry expertise, along with a history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 605,000 employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology. From Fortune Magazine. © 2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune Magazine and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, USI Insurance Services.