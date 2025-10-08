USI Affinity and the American Society of Anesthesiologists Launch Comprehensive Insurance Program for Anesthesiologists

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Affinity, a national program administrator and division of USI Insurance Services, along with the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), today announced the launch of a new comprehensive insurance program specifically tailored to meet the needs of ASA members nationwide. As the endorsed broker for the ASA Insurance Program, USI Affinity will provide ASA members with exclusive access to a comprehensive selection of business and personal insurance solutions from A-rated carriers, including critical practice coverages, employee benefits and personal insurance coverages to protect members and their families. The new program is the first of its kind to be offered exclusively to ASA members.



“We are excited to be working with USI to offer anesthesiologists a comprehensive and competitive set of insurance options to help mitigate risks and improve financial stability in both their practices and personal lives,” said ASA President Donald E. Arnold, M.D., FACHE, FASA. “Based on needs identified by ASA members, we have built innovative offerings with USI to support ASA members at any stage of their life and career. Our members will have access to industry-leading insurance products and solutions beneficial to residents and early career anesthesiologists, locums, solo practitioners, those transitioning into retirement and more.”



USI Affinity Senior Vice President, Mike Mooney, stated, “We are proud to leverage our longstanding relationships with key carrier partners to deliver a broad offering to ASA members nationally. With industry-leading knowledge and solutions, we’ve customized our approach to maximize bottom-line impact and keep policies current with the evolving needs of anesthesiologists. Through our collaboration with the ASA, we’ve learned the needs and challenges faced by ASA members and developed a tailored insurance program to address them. As the program grows, we will work hard to continuously align our insurance solutions with the shifting needs of this membership.”



Learn more about the new ASA Insurance Program administered by USI Affinity by visiting www.asainsurance.com. For information on becoming an ASA member, visit asahq.org/join or call 630-912-2552 to speak with a representative.



About USI Affinity

For over 80 years, USI Affinity has developed, marketed and administered programs to deliver unique advantages in insurance coverage, price and service. USI Affinity markets and administers insurance programs for organizations nationwide, representing more than 25 million association, union and alumni members. USI Affinity is a division of USI Insurance Services, one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world. To learn more about USI Affinity, visit usiaffinity.com.



About the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 59,000 members organized to advance the medical practice of anesthesiology and secure its future. ASA is committed to ensuring anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of all patients before, during, and after surgery. ASA members also lead the care of critically ill patients in intensive care units, as well as treat pain in both acute and chronic settings. For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about how anesthesiologists help ensure patient safety, visit asahq.org/madeforthismoment. Follow ASA on Facebook, X, Instagram, Bluesky and LinkedIn.