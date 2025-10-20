USI’s 12th Annual Nationwide Gives Back Community Investment Campaign Supports Local Communities Through More Than 19,900 Hours of Volunteerism

Valhalla, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the impact of its 12th annual USI Gives Back campaign, an award-winning social responsibility program focused on supporting positive change in local communities. Throughout August and September, USI team members participated in 768 community volunteer events. Collectively, team members volunteered more than 19,900 hours, impacting 295,086 people and 17,485 animals. Additionally, 74 percent of this year's events supported one or more diverse or underrepresented groups.

“We’re proud to highlight the incredible impact our teams made during this year’s 12th annual USI Gives Back volunteer campaign,” said Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief people officer at USI. “It’s truly inspiring to see our team members nationwide come together year after year, embracing the spirit of giving and showing their unwavering dedication to the diverse needs and causes that matter most in the communities we serve.”

Mike Sicard, USI’s chairman and CEO, added: “Our annual Gives Back community investment program is a powerful reflection of USI’s core values and culture. It’s a special time each year when our more than 10,500 team members across the country come together to refresh, rebuild, uplift and support the people, animals and environments in the communities we care so deeply about. My thanks go out to all of our team members for their incredible volunteer efforts and for making the 12th annual campaign such a meaningful success.”



For additional information on USI Gives Back, visit www.usi.com/community.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects over 10,500 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI’s award-winning culture attracts best-in-class industry talent with a focus on innovation, technology, and industry expertise, along with a history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

###