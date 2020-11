JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today its participation in Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020. Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni will present an overview of the Company and provide an update with respect to the current level of business activity. Landstar’s presentation begins at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 18. It will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts". The Stephens Presentation will be available on Landstar’s website through November 25. For more information about the presentations or webcasts, please contact Landstar’s Investor Relations department at 904-390-1334 or email kviergutz@landstar.com.



About Landstar: