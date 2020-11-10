Today, on November 10th, 2020, the Supervisory Board of Coop Finants AS, a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, decided to recall Jaanika Karp from the Management Board of Coop Finants AS.

Her term of office as a member of the Management Board expires as of 14.11.2020.



Additional information:

Kristjan Seema

Marketing and communication manager

Phone +372 5505 253

e-mail: kristjan.seema@cooppank.ee



