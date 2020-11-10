MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union was one of the 53 credit unions and partner organizations across the state of Minnesota who participated in an orchestrated day, called CU Forward Day, to spread kindness in communities and encourage others to do the same.



TopLine has been participating in this collaborative credit union event since 2016, referred to as “CU Forward Day,” which is coordinated by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN), the state trade association for Minnesota’s credit unions. CU Forward Day demonstrates what credit unions do best, collaborate and give back to their communities.

TopLine’s theme for this year was “Imagine What We Can Do Together.” Over 45 TopLine participants volunteered 180 hours and impacted nearly 1,000 Minnesotans at local community partner non-profit organizations including: Avenues for Homeless Youth, Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), Keystone Community Services, Express Bike Shop and Family Alternatives. Volunteers made a positive impact in the communities that TopLine serves by providing assistance in local food shelves, fall clean up at a youth homeless shelter, packing holiday care packages, sorting children’s books, making diaper and wipe baby care packages, hosting a bike drive and collecting over 170 bikes, packing and delivering care packages, knitting for a cause and so much more!

“It was a marvelous Monday showcasing the true power of collectively working together to make a positive impact in our Minnesota communities,” says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “The cooperative spirit is needed now more than ever before and is a true extension of what TopLine, and credit unions, do all year long, improving financial lives of individuals and supporting our communities.”

Credit unions are committed to the foundational philosophy of “People Helping People,” which is demonstrated by their cooperative structures, support of financial education, and active engagement within their communities. Across the state, over 3,300 volunteers from 52 credit unions and partner organizations dedicated over 6,250 volunteer hours and donated nearly $370,000 to community service projects and volunteer opportunities impacting over 425,000 Minnesotans on CU Forward Day. #CUForwardDay

“CU Forward Day, a Minnesota state-wide initiative of credit unions collaborating to support their communities through spreading kindness, demonstrates to our members and the broader community the cooperative principles by which we operate, exemplary of the credit union difference,” said MnCUN President & CEO Mark Cummins. “The concept has continued to spread in the industry, with credit unions from Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Washington and Wisconsin participating in giving campaigns on this day.”

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $535 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

