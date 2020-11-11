AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2021 financial year.

In 2021 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

11.02.2021      Q4 2020 and unaudited full year results
12.02.2021      January results
11.03.2021      February results
17.03.2021      Audited Annual Report for 2020
14.04.2021      General meeting of shareholders
21.04.2021      Q1 interim results
12.05.2021      April results
11.06.2021      May results    
21.07.2021      Q2 interim results
11.08.2021      July results
10.09.2021      August results
20.10.2021      Q3 interim results
11.11.2021      October results
10.12.2021      November results

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 82,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores. 

