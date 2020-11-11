SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – More and more American homes are pairing rooftop solar with a solar battery system. With utility rates constantly on the rise, storing solar power for nighttime use has become a smart investment for many households. Homeowners are also looking for blackout protection in the face of extreme weather and wildfire-related power shutdowns, especially in California.
If you’re one of those homeowners looking to add a home battery system to your solar installation, here are five things you should know:
The NeoVolta NV14 was recently named one of Solar Power World’s “2019 Top Solar Storage Products.” The system was recognized for its safe, long-lasting battery, high capacity, and compatibility. The NV14 is being installed in California and Nevada. It is certified by the California Energy Commission and backed by a ten-year limited warranty. It has been approved by San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison, and Pacific Gas and Electric.
“Homeowners have many solar storage systems to choose from,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “What sets us apart? Our NV14 is built with an emphasis on safety—this product is part of your home, after all. And the NV14 delivers superior capacity and power when you need it most.”
About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.
For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029
Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued increase in utility rates. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
NeoVolta Inc.
Poway, California, UNITED STATES
