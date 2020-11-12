Each Provisional Patent Application Relates to Psilocybin

NEW YORK , Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, today announced the filing of three distinct U.S. Provisional Patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") pertaining to the central nervous system delivery of unique anti-inflammatory therapeutics coupled with psilocybin.

“Each of these provisional patents relates to the continued research and development of the central nervous system-homing peptides covered by the UMD option agreement to deliver certain compounds,” stated Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO of Silo Pharma.” We are excited to have taken this important action with respect to our recently announced collaboration with UMD.”

A provisional patent application is a critical step on the road to commercial viability. As the climate for intellectual property rights becomes more and more competitive, a provisional patent application successfully establishes an early effective filing date and allows the patent applicant or a licensee to ascribe the phrase "patent pending" to any product development and methodologies associated with the patent’s subject matter.

“These patent applications, together with Silo’s efforts to bring scientific talent, resources, and industry leaders together, allows the Company to continue its development of novel therapeutics in the psychedelic category”, stated Mr. Weisblum.

About Silo Pharma



Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

