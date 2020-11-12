First-to-market online retail ETF delivers 1-year return of 83.80%



CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSE: IBUY) has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management. IBUY is the first and largest ETF to focus on the online retail segment, holds a 5-star Overall Morningstar rating, and is ranked the #1 fund among 40 funds in the Consumer Cyclical category over a 3-year period.

Since its inception in April 2016, IBUY has delivered a 255.98% cumulative return versus the S&P Retail Select Industry Index’s 9.41% return through October 31, 2020. Other broad based indexes, including the S&P 500 Total Return and the NASDAQ 100 Total Return, produced 70.19% and 155.70% returns respectively.

“With more than $1 billion in assets, significant outperformance over broad-based indexes, and the top track record in the consumer cyclical fund category, we believe IBUY is the bellwether ETF for the evolving retail sector,” said Christian Magoon, founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Today just 16% of all U.S. retail sales occur online, which is why we believe the disruption of the retail industry is still early in its lifecycle. We expect online retail stocks to be an attractive market segment for growth-minded investors for years to come.”

IBUY is an index-based ETF requiring companies to have 70% or more of revenue from online sales or $100 billion in annual online sales to qualify for inclusion. In addition, IBUY’s portfolio equally weights online retail stocks in its two geographic sleeves: U.S. (75% of the portfolio) and international (25%). This weighting approach increases portfolio diversification by avoiding concentrated positions in large capitalized online retail stocks which often have multiple business units besides online retail.

Short-term performance may often reflect conditions that are likely not sustainable, and thus such performance may not be repeated in the future.

IBUY Performance



Quarter End as of 9/30/20 Fund Inception Date: 4/20/2016 Cumulative (%) Annualized (%) 1 Mo. 3 Mo. 6 Mo. YTD Since Inception 1 Yr. 3 Yr. Since Inception Fund NAV -2.94 % 25.86 % 112.23 % 71.76 % 254.47 % 89.37 % 34.53 % 32.90 % Closing Price -3.04 % 25.56 % 112.55 % 71.82 % 253.93 % 89.23 % 34.38 % 32.85 % S&P 500 TR Index -3.80 % 8.93 % 31.31 % 5.57 % 74.98 % 15.15 % 12.28 % 13.40 %

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For performance data current to the most recent month-end please call 855-267-3837 or visit IBUYETF.com . Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s gross expense ratio is 0.65%

The Fund’s investment objective and strategy differs substantially from the market indices, which are included for comparison purposes only. The Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 Total Return Index is an unmanaged, market-capitalization-weighted index of the 500 largest U.S. publicly traded companies by market value, and assumes distributions are reinvested back into the index. It does not include fees or expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Investments in consumer discretionary companies are tied closely to the performance of the overall domestic and international economy, interest rates, competition and consumer confidence. Online retail companies are subject to risks of consumer demand and sensitivity to profit margins. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as the online retail industry, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the industry. The Fund may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or sectors. Diversification does not ensure profits or prevent losses. Additional fund disclosure can be found here .

