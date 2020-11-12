HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant-recognized leader of next-generation Cloud solutions and managed services, Agile development, and digital transformation, has achieved Audited AWS MSP Partner status for the sixth year in a row. This partner designation recognizes AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners who pass a comprehensive third-party audit of all MSP capabilities. It also distinguishes Smartronix as a partner who has demonstrated expertise to support customers through all phases of the Cloud adoption lifecycle, including plan, design, migrate, build, and optimize. The AWS Audited MSP stamp provides customers with the assurance that Smartronix has met the most stringent MSP requirements with Experts who will enable their mission-critical platforms to be successfully deployed and managed in the Cloud. Smartronix also has been named a Leader for the third time in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. Read the complimentary report here: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com.



Commenting on the achievement, Rob Groat, Executive Vice President of Technology and Strategy said, “as our customers continue to leverage and expand their use of the AWS platform, our acknowledgement by AWS as an Audited MSP for the sixth year in a row and Gartner recognition in the Magic quadrant for a third consecutive year provides customers with the confidence that Smartronix meets the highest level of MSP requirements and capabilities.”

In addition to being an AWS MSP, Smartronix has been an AWS Premier Partner for an unprecedented eight consecutive years, placing the company in the top 1% of all AWS partners globally; and has earned an additional 11 AWS competencies, including DevOps, Migration, and Non-Profit.

About Smartronix , LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission-critical Cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-Cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, and solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP and DoD-accredited Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/services/cloud-computing

About Gartner’s Magic Quadrant

Gartner intends this Magic Quadrant to be used to select an MSP when the customer strongly prioritizes best-practice adoption and management of a hyperscale provider — where the native capabilities of the hyperscale platform, combined with additional automation, are used to deliver greater reliability, security and agility while reducing costs. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

E-Mail: cloudassured@smartronix.com